Williamsburg police reveal new details in housing authority executive director's arrest

Williamsburg police are revealing new details following the arrest of the city's housing authority executive director.

James Lovitt is charged with forgery and abuse of public trust. (Whitley County Detention Center)

James Lovitt, 52, is charged with second-degree forgery and abuse of public trust. He was arrested Monday.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird said Lovitt's legal troubles could become worse as officers continue to investigate the case. The investigation started in August when police say they received some information about finances in the Williamsburg Housing Authority that did not add up. They say it’s obvious that Lovitt forged a number of checks after they were at first written to other people.

The housing authority director manages federal money to ensure that housing is available for low-income people, but police say no one was denied housing because of Lovitt’s actions. Police say after Lovitt forged the checks, certain individuals never received the money.

“We also received a number of receipts, manufactured receipts, claiming that certain individuals did work. The work was never performed," Bird said.

The housing authority does have a board that the city’s mayor serves on. Mayor Roddy Harrison said Lovitt was suspended with pay while this investigation continues. His keys, phone and credit cards were also confiscated. An interim director will be named later this week.