Williamsburg police seize hundreds of THC-laced vaporizers being sold locally

Parents and school leaders in Whitley County are being warned of a new kind of e-cigarette packed with drugs being distributed in schools.

Williamsburg police say in the last week that they've seized several hundred vapes with high levels of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

The e-cigarettes, police say, can be toxic to first-time users.

"Psychotic episodes and severe panic attacks," said Chief Wayne Bird of Williamsburg Police on the side effects. "Make you very sick."

The illegal vapes contain anywhere from 90 percent to 93 percent THC, police say. The average marijuana THC potency is considerably lower, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The vapes found in Whitley County were branded in a variety of flavors including Skittles.

Williamsburg police say kids were openly talking about the vapes on social media. Conversations with those students led police to King Mountain Spur Road in the area where they arrested two people. They also found vapes, marijuana and cash.

"It told us that these vapes have been distributing and kids are using in our high schools," Chief Bird said.

But, as more people report students vaping on school grounds, police say they are concerned that no one can tell if they are vaping nicotine or something more dangerous.

The only way to detect marijuana vaping is by behavior or by a drug dog.

The Williamsburg Schools Superintendent says school officials are talking with their students about the situation and the dangers of e-cigarettes.