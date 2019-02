Country music legend Willie Nelson has announced he will perform in Richmond in April.

Nelson will perform at the EKU Center Apr. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 15 at 10 a.m.

The announcement comes one day after Nelson won a GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album with "My Way."

Nelson, 85, released two studio albums in 2018.