Winchester company design, create intubation boxes to protect healthcare workers

What started as a way to keep employees at Precision Mechanical Incorporated on-the-job with a new project has turned into a move that could save lives.

The Winchester plant usually engineers and creates one of a kind products for other factories across the United States.

The plant is now making plastic intubation boxes. The boxes are used to protect healthcare employees who would normally perform a procedure without a plastic barrier between the two -- a dangerous task in the midst of a pandemic.

The boxes were designed by engineers and then assembled by other members of the team. So far the company has made 30 and 600 protective face masks.

“There were people that actually clapped when we walked in with it and that was a really good feeling," said Chief Operating Officer Wes Harris when describing his first of many deliveries of the device. "People flocked to it to come look at it and pick it up and take off with it and that was extremely rewarding."

Harris says the production of the boxes have also kept the company from furloughing or laying off staff. Each box is sold for the price it costs to make to hospitals across the state while many prototypes have been donated.

"When we started getting questions whether we could make them or not we decided to make them because it was one more thing we could make to keep our people employed,” said Harris.

The goal, according to Harris, is to sell none in hopes COVID-19 cases will cease in hospitals and the world will make its slow restart. The company has not purchased any major new equipment to make the boxes with the exception of a new heating device which makes the hard plastic malleable to bend into shape.

For more information on the boxes or masks, the company says you can email questions or orders to info@pmiky.com.

