Winchester family concerned after home caught in drug deal crossfire

A Winchester family hopes justice can be served against the shooter who fired a bullet into their home after a drug deal led to shots fired.

Police say the shooting happened on January 25. Police believe the shooting occurred after an argument during a drug deal in and around Saxon Court.

One duplex along with a vehicle was left with bullet holes. Everyone inside the pieces of property were innocent bystanders.

One man shared photos with WKYT showing a bullet hole traveling through his couch and child’s game. The bullet also traveled through his television still in its box.

The man says all of three his children were staying with their mother at the time of the shooting but usually spend a lot of time on the couch where a bullet struck.

“Everything could have went bad,” said the man who asked we not share his identity. “I thank God it didn’t go that way.”

However, in 2014 things did go bad.

In an apartment complex directly across the street from the duplex a 19-year-old was killed after a stray bullet struck her neck while she was on her couch.

Police say Amber Caudill was the victim of a robbery ending in a shooting. Three men in an apartment directly above hers would fire a weapon during that argument. The bullet would travel through the floor and strike the EKU student.

“That could have been my niece, that could have been anyone on the couch that night.” Said one woman who spends time in the duplex with her family. “This was the same situation.”

Winchester Police say they have discovered the suspected shooter and are now working through evidence to take the person into custody.

Police Captain James Hall says his team works to make situations like this show the community why this cannot be tolerated.

"We’ve got detectives that is their sole job is to work narcotics investigations and many of these investigations bleed over into other crimes.”

Anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to contact Winchester Police.