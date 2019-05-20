Winchester flower theft caught on camera

A Winchester business says they're out several hundred dollars of flowers after a thief drove up and took several plants. Luckily the theft was caught on camera, and the owners say they're hoping surveillance video can help police.

David Mullen, the owner of The Craft Nook, says it happened around 5:40 AM on May 16.

Mullen says unfortunately, people steal from his store a couple times a year, but what bothers him most is which items were stolen: grave saddles for Memorial Day.

Saddles are cemetery pieces that can be put on top of tombstones.

“We used to bring them inside, but that was a large job so we left them out,” Mullen explains. “We haven’t had that much of a problem with it until someone got greedy."

Mullen says any theft affects this family-owned shop, so he posted the video online. Since then, the community has stepped up to spread the word and help police.

"We get more responses from the illegal activities more than when we advertise our regular items for sale or something," Mullen jokes.

People who shop there, like Ella Ward say this store means a lot to the community, and they're hoping this person can see the beauty beyond the flowers outside.

"I feel like they should take the time to actually come in here and look around and see what they have to offer. Because to most people it's just a little store, yes, but it has a lot of things in it that mean a lot," Ward says.