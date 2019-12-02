Winchester foster mother accused of pouring hot drink on 10-month-old child

A foster mother in Clark County is facing a criminal abuse charge after police say she was seen pouring a hot chocolate on her 10-month-old child.

Winchester police were called out to the McDonald's on Shoppers Village Plaza on Saturday.

Officers say, at first, they were told Ashley Neal fell in the restaurant and spilled the drink on the child.

Neal told officers she could not remember what happened.

Surveillance video inside the restaurant shows Neal walking with her child in a baby carrier against her chest, police said.

Officers say Neal was seen pouring the 150-degree drink on the baby's head, took a few more steps, then tried to fall, before bracing herself.

Police say the child had extensive burns to the face and was taken to UK Hospital.