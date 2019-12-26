Winchester girl gives back, receives touching surprise in return

A Winchester girl was able to see her giving in action thanks to a huge surprise from the same people she was able to help.

Olivia Durphy did not ask for new clothes or the cool item on all of her friends list this holiday season. Instead she requested money to be donated to the ‘Buy A Tree. Change A Life.’ organization.

The organization specializes in helping homeless children in third world countries find housing, education, and warm meals. They partner with churches in the United States to raise their funds.

"They are able to have food and shelter and father figures and mother figures now and that's just the best thing,” said Durphy.

Durphy watched as her family opened gifts but knew her gift would have a larger reach.

However, her mother Jessica wasn’t going to let her teen go completely gift less.

She sent the organization a letter explaining what her daughter was doing and wanting to help.

In turn the organization sent six letters written by girls in Cambodia who are using the resources Olivia’s donations went to. The girls wrote about how thankful they were and how their lives are better because of her heart for others.

To top it all off, the organization also invited Olivia to meet all the girls with a trip to Cambodia.

Olivia says she is excited to take advantage of the opportunity. She hopes her story will inspire others to donate to the organization.

Learn more about the ‘Buy A Tree. Change A Life.’ Organization here.