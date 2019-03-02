Winchester man doing engine work escapes tragedy when vehicle catches fire

A fire that destroyed a vehicle is now under control. Thankfully, the man who was under it when the flames broke out suffered only minor burns.

The car caught fire in the parking lot behind the Hardee’s restaurant on Lexington Avenue, near the Winchester bypass.

The man tells WKYT he was underneath the vehicle working on the converter when the vehicle went up in flames. He believes a spark may have come in contact with fuel, or a heavy concentration of gas fumes, but the Winchester Fire Department has not confirmed that.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames relatively quickly, but the vehicle is a total loss.

