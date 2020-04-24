Winchester man puts himself in harm’s way to break up dog attack

A woman and her dogs are safe thanks to a Winchester man who stepped in during a dog attack.

According to police in Winchester, Mark Beauchamp was walking along Spring Street on Thursday when he saw the woman walking two dogs when they were attacked by a larger dog.

Police say Beauchamp was able to intercede and separate the animals, but then the attacking dog latched on to the woman’s hand.

Officers say Beauchamp again was able to get between the woman and the large dog, separating them and then holding the dog down until police arrived.

In a Facebook post, Winchester officers thanked Beauchamp for “putting his own safety aside to help another.”

No word at this time where the larger dog came from, or where it is now.