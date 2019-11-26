Winchester mother hopes others will spread kindness in honor of her late son

Every year countless patients and their families are forced to spend their holidays in the hospital.

At the University of Kentucky, the Markey Cancer Foundation has found a way to bring a little taste of home to those undergoing treatment, and this Thanksgiving, you can help be a part of that special meal.

One Winchester mother knows the kindness first hand and is now asking others to be a part. This holiday season Beverly Mastin will be missing someone very special, but despite his absence, his spirit lives on.

"Vince was one of a kind, gentle, had a heart of gold," said Beverly Mastin.

Mastin's son Vince Redmon was 47 when his throat cancer returned. Vince lost his ability to communicate, but became known for a signature move, its something that still stands out to his nurses, like Kristin Mulloney.

"So Vince, in particular, he was a very strong patient, and he underwent so many different treatments he would always just smile and give me thumbs up that he was okay," said Kristin Mulloney.

Vince spent a lot of time in and out of the hospital getting treatment, and through it, all his family was there, even throughout the holidays.

"They would do chemo five straight days. Most of the time he would go in on a Friday and stay till Tuesday, just depends on when it would fall. His second round of chemo came the week of Thanksgiving," said Mastin.

Last year Mastin was going to eat a sandwich when he was invited to a Thanksgiving dinner made possible by the UK Markey Cancer Foundation.

"They opened their arms to us. They were just wonderful. I think they gave up their time with their families to make sure we were all [together]. It was wonderful," said Mastin.

The meals have become a tradition for families in the hospital at UK Markey and the nurses on the floor.

"Just a little thing can bring some kind of normalcy to someone when they are in the hospital, and they are not at home," said Mulloney.

This year Mastin wanted to share Vince's story to help encourage others to donate and make even more meals possible this Thanksgiving.

"It means so much when families are away from their families," said Mastin.

Its why this Thanksgiving she's hoping others will help, she knows Vince would be giving them a big thumbs up from up above.

You can help the UK Markey Cancer Foundation, a donation of just $16 will provide a Thanksgiving meal. Tap here to donate.