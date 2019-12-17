Winchester restaurant dealing with backlash from social media mixup

A rumor spanning thousands of miles is now leaving an impact on a Winchester restaurant.

DJ's Steakhouse in Winchester. (WKYT)

DJ's Steakhouse says they've received countless messages and bad reviews. It's all coming from an incident at a Colorado restaurant with the same name from back in 2016.

General Manager Danielle Ratliff learned about the rumor a few days ago.

"I was getting Facebook notifications on our page here at DJ's steakhouse and it was all these negative reviews," said Ratliff.

People were outraged about an alleged incident that happened three years ago at another DJ's Steakhouse in Pueblo, Colorado.

According to the initial post, a group of veterans was upset about not receiving all the meals they paid for.

"I think this post got shared to a veterans group and then it kind of went viral," said Ratliff.

For Ratliff, its been an uphill battle responding to angry messages, trying to convince customers they're not to blame.

The restaurant in Winchester opened three years ago and managers say circulating rumors like this can be bad for business. Loyal customers are helping dispel the rumor, clarifying all the confusion through social media.

"I've been coming here for two years and they have treated me wonderful," said former Marine Nancy Kennedy.

Ratliff hopes the rumor sends a message about the power of social media and how people should be careful about what they share.

"It's very alarming that there are that many people out there just looking to stir the pot," said Ratliff.

Despite the rumor, the restaurant is thanking customers for showing their continuous support.