Winchester revealed the "Of Thee, I Sing" display

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 9:25 PM, Oct 10, 2019

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - An art installation was presented on Thursday evening in Winchester.

Winchester revealed the "Of Thee, I Sing" exhibit. (Clark Ambition)

"Of Thee, I Sing" is a 21-piece public art exhibit featuring local Clark County residents as models for the images.

The artwork is inspired by the story of a Clark County mother and son who were enslaved in the 1800's. The seven-year-old was taken away from his mother who was enslaved.

The display is connected to the "I Was Here!" artwork in Lexington's Cheapside that serves as a reminder to those who frequent the downtown area of what used to happen when it was a slave auction block.

The original pieces from "Of thee, I Sing" will be displayed through December in the Winchester Opera House Gallery. Each original will be replicated as a piece of public art that will be installed in locations throughout Clark County during 2020.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus