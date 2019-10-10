Winchester revealed the "Of Thee, I Sing" display

An art installation was presented on Thursday evening in Winchester.

Winchester revealed the "Of Thee, I Sing" exhibit. (Clark Ambition)

"Of Thee, I Sing" is a 21-piece public art exhibit featuring local Clark County residents as models for the images.

The artwork is inspired by the story of a Clark County mother and son who were enslaved in the 1800's. The seven-year-old was taken away from his mother who was enslaved.

The display is connected to the "I Was Here!" artwork in Lexington's Cheapside that serves as a reminder to those who frequent the downtown area of what used to happen when it was a slave auction block.

The original pieces from "Of thee, I Sing" will be displayed through December in the Winchester Opera House Gallery. Each original will be replicated as a piece of public art that will be installed in locations throughout Clark County during 2020.