Winchester shop donates guitars to Kentucky students

Ray Bowen and his partner Scott Leedy have turned their passion for music into a business. Located in Winchester, RS Guitarworks makes and sells custom guitars.

"Me and my partner started this in '96. We both played in bands," said Bowen, Vice President of the shop.

Business is good, with orders going overseas and even to some celebrities, but in 2017 Bowen realized something was missing.

He and his girlfriend were at Fayette Mall when they picked a card off the Angel Tree. A young boy asked for a guitar Bowen wanted to help.

"Unfortunately we went the last day and just didn't have the time," Bowen said.

But the next year he and his team were inspired to start Guitars for Kids, which puts guitars in the hands of children who love music, but can't afford them.

The store got 27 guitars in yesterday and are expecting even more to come in. This year they're giving away 74 guitars to kids in 19 counties.

"To get to see some of the kids' faces, to see the look on their faces when they get it is cool," Bowen said.

Bowen hopes the guitar will help change kids' lives the way it changed his.

"If the guitar is a way that you write songs, if you play in clubs and make a living with it, or if you play in church for the Lord, that's great," Bowen said. "If it's a way that you get rid of stress at the end of the day, you go to that bedroom and pick up that guitar and it releases that, then it's done it's job."

With the help of the Salvation Army, RS Guitarworks will deliver the guitars to children just in time for Christmas.