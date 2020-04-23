Winchester store owner gets creative to stay afloat

The owner of a small business in downtown Winchester is struggling during what would have been prom season.

Mason on Main sells artwork, antiques, jewelry and more, but the owner says he makes the bulk of his money during the spring.

“Normally at this time of the year, I’m making bow ties,” said Mason Rhodus, the store's owner.

Rhodus said he’s down thousands of dollars. To stay afloat, he's going beyond the bow tie.

“Masks, I think will be something we will do for a long time and I will be making some designer masks and have those on hand once I can get elastic in," he said.

He's delivering and offering online shopping and pick-up of masks, antiques art and more.

“I'm making sales daily and that’s gonna be enough I hope to keep us going so that when we can reopen, people can come and enjoy the antique shopping again," Rhodus said.

His sales are first come, first served, but he's still holding out hope for prom, like everyone else.

“When that does happen, my plans are to let these guys get bow ties to match these dresses at a discounted price," he said.

Even those on the front lines are sporting them.

“A lot of doctors switched to bow ties because of the contamination level of a long tie dragging, that makes me feel good, customers I may get in the future," Rhodus said.

