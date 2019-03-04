Winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in South Carolina

The South Carolina resident who had the billion-dollar lottery ticket drawn in October has finally claimed their prize.

The winner, who was not named in the South Carolina Education Lottery Commission release, said they even allowed a fellow customer to make a Mega Millions lottery ticket purchase in front of the winner while in line at the store.

“A simple act of kindness led to an amazing outcome.,” the lottery said.

As allowed by South Carolina law, the winner has elected to remain anonymous and has chosen the cash option of a one-time payment of $877,784,124. This is the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in United States history.

The Mega Millions drawing for this historic jackpot was drawn on Oct. 23, 2018.

“We are delighted that the winner is a South Carolinian and has come forward to claim this remarkable prize," Hogan Brown, the Commission’s Executive Director, said. "We offer sincere congratulations and are very happy that one of our South Carolina retailers, KC Mart in Simpsonville, will receive $50,000 for selling the claimed winning ticket. The State of South Carolina will benefit from $61 million that will be collected in income taxes from the winner. We respect the winner’s decision to remain anonymous, and we will honor the winner’s wishes.”

The winner has retained Jason Kurland of Rivkin Radler of New York to provide legal representation and to act as spokesperson. After the payment process is complete, a news conference will be scheduled at the Commission’s Draw Studio located at 1333 Main Street in Columbia, South Carolina. Further details will be issued next week.

Since the inception of the Lottery on January 7, 2002, the General Assembly has appropriated from the Education Lottery Account more than $5.4 billion through Fiscal Year 2018-2019. Lottery funds have been used to support higher education programs and scholarships, K-12 programs and other community education programs.