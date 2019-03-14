Winner of $1.5B Mega Millions jackpot was woman who decided to take ‘scenic drive,’ lawyers say

The winner of South Carolina’s $1.5 Billion Mega Millions jackpot has decided to remain anonymous, but lawyers revealed Thursday the winner is a woman who was simply visiting the area.

“This South Carolinian was in town visiting Greenville, and decided to go on a scenic drive during some down time,” her attorney Jason Kurland said in a statement. “As fate would have it, her drive took her past the KC Mart, where the signs showing the incredibly large jackpot caught her eye. She decided to take a chance and purchase a ticket, never once thinking she had the slightest chance to win.”

Kurland added that she checked her ticket the morning after the drawing and was in shock and disbelief, standing motionless for what felt like hours. He also said that the woman would like to start donating to charity beginning with the following charities:

Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Columbia, SC

One SC Fund – for Hurricane Florence Relief

In The Middle, Columbia, SC

City of Simpsonville Art Center

American Red Cross Alabama Region ‐ Tornado Relief Fund

“Words can’t describe the feeling of such incredible luck,” the winner said in a statement. “I do realize that such good fortune carries a tremendous social responsibility, and it gives me a unique opportunity to assist, support and contribute to charities and causes that are close to my heart.”

The ticket was sold on Oct. 23, 2018 at KC Mart #7 at 303 Lee Vaughn Rd. in Simpsonville. It was South Carolina’s first Mega Millions® jackpot win.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous and chose a cash option of a one-time payment of $877,784,124, the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in US history.

“We are delighted that the winner is a South Carolinian and has come forward to claim this remarkable prize," Hogan Brown, the Commission’s Executive Director, said. "We offer sincere congratulations and are very happy that one of our South Carolina retailers, KC Mart in Simpsonville, will receive $50,000 for selling the claimed winning ticket. The State of South Carolina will benefit from $61 million that will be collected in income taxes from the winner. We respect the winner’s decision to remain anonymous, and we will honor the winner’s wishes.”

