Wisconsin man faces 11th drunken driving charge

A Green Bay man has been arrested on suspicion of his 11th operating while under the influence offense.

Douglas Lee Kluth, 66, was arrested Wednesday morning in Oconto County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a trooper was assisting with traffic direction at County Highway J and Brown Road when Kluth parked his vehicle and approached the trooper. The trooper "observed indicators of impairment while speaking with the subject," the State Patrol says.

Field sobriety tests were conducted and Kluth was arrested for 11th offense OWI. Kluth was taken to the Oconto County Jail.

Kluth approached the trooper at about 1:11 a.m., according to the State Patrol.

Online court records show Kluth was sentenced to three years in prison in 2007 after pleading no contest to his 9th OWI offense in Brown County.