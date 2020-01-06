Wish granted: Garrard County gets arrested, goes to jail to be with his girlfriend

A man got his wish in Garrard County.

At about 7 p.m. Saturday, Raymund Pace called police to report a stolen laptop.

When the officer arrived to take the report, Pace told the officer he wanted to go to jail and be locked up for five months.

Police say Pace was intoxicated while making the request.

Pace asked if the charge for assaulting a police officer would get him five months in jail.

Officer Steven Debord told Pace that he didn't want to do that and suggested they talk about the issues Pace was having.

Pace and the officer talked inside the home. That's when Pace told Ofc. Debord that he needed to go to jail because his girlfriend is in jail. Pace wanted to be there with her so she wouldn't stress out.

Ofc. Debord said Pace shoved his shoulder again, and the officer advised him not to do that again. Instead, he suggested Pace sleep it all off.

But, Ofc. Debord said Pace then pulled out a bag of suspected meth and other drug paraphernalia.

That's when Pace was arrested.

While in handcuffs, police said Pace showed the officer where he had some heroin in the home and syringes.

Pace was taken to the Lincoln County Regional Jail.