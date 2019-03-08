With community help, emaciated horses rescued in Clark County are on the mend

More than a dozen horses in Clark County are no longer going hungry. That's with a lot of help from the community but as the future of the horses is determined in court they still need your help.

ORIGINAL STORY: Seven emaciated horses rescued in Clark County, others still need help.

A concerned phone call led the Clark County Animal Shelter to a farm where they found 22 horses; One had to be put down that night.

"Walking into that situation is definitely overwhelming just because of the number of animals," Adreanna Wills, director of the Clark County Animal Shelter, said.

Seven horses were rescued and placed into foster care. 14 remain on the farm and are being fed by the animal shelter as their owners face a judge in court.

Robert Fraichard and Cynthia Konsella are each charged with second-degree cruelty to animals.

Wills said, "As far as the daily care, we know that we're going to have dogs and cats so we always have food for dogs and cats. We didn't know we were getting 21 horses to care for that day."

The community has stepped in to help. 150 bales of hay have been delivered. Because the shelter is running through a dozen bales of hay a day to feed these horses, they're going to need more donations.

As for the horses, WKYT is told they're doing better.

"They were very depressed and dull. They seemed pretty lifeless when they first showed up here," Amanda Tucker, who is fostering a few of the horses said, "But, now they're pretty spunky, they're happy, they're comfortable and it really shows."

Fraichard and Konsella are expected in court April 8.