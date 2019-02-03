With few answers, family fundraises to lay Amanda Bailey to rest

There are still a lot of unanswered questions. As family mourns the loss of 26-year-old Amanda Bailey there's one thing they won't let go unanswered. They're raising money to cover the unexpected funeral costs.

Bailey is from Winchester. Last family knew, she was with her ex-boyfriend at Lake Reba, Monday. Thursday, a body was found on a nearby farm. Through fingerprints the Madison County Coroner confirmed it to be Amanda Bailey.

It's still unclear how Bailey died. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it could be weeks before that's determined. A toxicology report is pending.

In the meantime, family has started a fundraising page.