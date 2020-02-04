With heavy rain in the forecast, emergency officials warn of high-water dangers

With all the rain in the forecast. emergency management officials are warning folks of the risk of high water.

With all the rain in the forecast. emergency management officials are warning folks of the risk of high water. (WKYT)

Much of the Commonwealth has seen 1-2 inches of rain so far Tuesday, and plenty more is on the way. That could mean is some flooding issues for some areas.

Low lying areas, especially those near rivers, are most susceptible to flooding.

The Chaplin River that runs through Perryville is one of those areas. It has flooded many times before, and Boyle County Emergency Management is watching to see if it will happen again with this batch of rain.

Ahead of time they are warning drivers to take extra precautions.

"It only takes six inches of water on a car to make it hydroplane and get into deeper water possibly," said Mike Wilder, Director of Boyle County Emergency Management. "You don't need to be driving on the highway. when you're driving on the highway and it's rained considerably you need to slow down because you can hit one of those little wet spots where water has accumulated and it'll throw you. It'll make you hydroplane."

It's been said over and over again, but cannot be said enough. Turn around, don't drown.