With pools closed, Kentucky water park faces a dry summer

Kentucky health officials say it’s doubtful public swimming pools will be able to open anytime soon given the current state of COVID-19.

Dr. Steven Stack, Commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Public Health, says the swimming pool environment could lead to a lot of problems this summer. He said there isn’t a way to put a bunch of kids around a pool that would comply with social distancing standards.

But, that also means water parks around the state will have to put off their openings. For Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, that’s a major hardship.

The city-operated Somersplash is a huge draw for many in the area. The water park attracts thousands every summer.

Keck says based on the recommendations and mandates from the state they will put off opening Somersplash initially, but he says he doesn’t want to say it will remain closed for the entire summer.

“I would like for the data to continue to come back. See if we make some progress," says Mayor Keck. "See if testing continues to come back. As we are getting in Kentucky. Hopefully, we will have a July-August opportunity.”

Keck says with the delay of the water park opening, it will mean about 100 part-time and full-time employees will not have jobs. That includes many high school and college students who depend on their summer employment.

Dr. Stack said Thursday he knows pools cannot open by the end of June and says it’s too early to say about July or August.

