With rules in hand, childcare centers eager to reopen

Childcare centers across the state now have both pieces of information needed to reopen.

Governor Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, announced weeks ago childcare centers could reopen June 15 but no rules or regulations sculpted at the time.

The governor announced Thursday in-home care centers could reopen June 8 and published the regulations for a safe reopening for in-home and childcare centers.

You can read all of the regulations here.

Some of the most notable for parents will revolve around the group size. The governor has limited groups of children to ten and must remain in the same group throughout the day. Employees must wear masks, and any child over the age of five is also encouraged to wear a mask.

For drop-off and pick-up, the governor is requesting centers design areas for the exchange to occur without creating more traffic inside the facility. One at a time, the child will enter and exit.

Bo Harris, the co-owner of the Clark County Child Development Center, says they have been preparing for the potential changes for months and says they are ready to reopen. He says one challenge will be the no sharing of toys but says they are up for the task.

"Any childcare center knows that kids want to share toys and play with toys, so it's going to be an adjustment for the most part, but it's not something we can't adjust to," said Harris.

Harris says they are already making plans to increase cleaning when kids come back. He says staff will also go through new training and he is hoping to increase staff to help. Regardless, he's just ready to be back in business.

"We are definitely excited to get back to work and excited to see these kid's faces," said Harris. "It's going to be a slight adjustment for us, and it's a slight adjustment for all childcare centers in the state of Kentucky, but we are going to be prepared for it, and we are going to do the best we can do with it."