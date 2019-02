A push to legalize alcohol sales in part of Jessamine County has fallen short.

Organizers got about half of the 52-hundred signatures needed to put a wet-dry vote on the May primary ballot.

Supporters say despite missing the deadline, they are working to meet the requirements for a vote in November.

Nicholasville is a wet city, but the rest of the county is dry.

Because of the way the measure was written, Wilmore would have been exempt from alcohol sales.