4 people, including victim in apparent S.C. abduction, in police custody

Four people are in custody in connection to an apparent abduction and assault Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to information from Myrtle Beach’s Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center.

Officers responded to the Palace Resort on South Ocean Boulevard for an assault and abduction call around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, a Myrtle Beach police report states.

At the resort, authorities located three men and one woman. The woman is listed in the police report as a victim in the assault and abduction case.

All four people are in custody pending criminal charges. Their names are expected to be released once they are formally charged.

A witness said he saw a woman being assaulted by several men, and then watched them force her into the backseat of a truck. He said he took pictures of the suspects and called 911.

Police previously reported the victim had been found safe. They discovered the blue Ford F-150 believed to be involved in the assault earlier Thursday.

