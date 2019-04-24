Witness describes scene when Knox County human trafficking suspects approached by police

A man says he saw the suspects who were involved in a Kentucky human trafficking case right before police arrived.

The man, who didn't want to be identified, talked to Gray affiliate FOX 19 Tuesday. He said he saw the suspects, Michael Nason, Tiffany Cheek and Carl Hickman of Corbin, asleep in a U-Haul at a Cincinnati check cashing business where the juvenile victim was found.

The witness told the reporter he saw one man and a woman sleeping in the front of it. The vehicle was in the parking lot for several hours, and apparently, he wasn't the only one who noticed.

Within minutes, officers arrived and found the missing 16-year-old in the back of the vehicle.

A Knox County deputy traveled to Cincinnati to pick up the missing girl and learned during an interview she was taken by the three. Cheek was accused of luring her away while Nason is accused of raping her.

"That's insane...really insane," the witness said. "If I would have known that I would have done something."

Nason and Cheek were placed in the Knox County Detention Center while Hickman was arrested in Cincinnati on drug charges awaiting extradition to Kentucky.