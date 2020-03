The University of Kentucky Police Department issued an alert following a report of an attempted armed robbery on campus.

The alert was sent out at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said two suspects armed with a gun reportedly tried to rob two female students on Rose Lane. at Aylesford Place.

After other witnesses intervened, police said the suspects fled in a black Ford SUV.

Anyone with information can call the UK Police Department at (859) 257-8573.