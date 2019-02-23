Wolf Creek Dam increasing releases to historic levels

A press release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says that, with Lake Cumberland levels rising, the Wolf Creek Dam will step up releases to historic levels, with the potential for flooding in low-lying areas downstream.

According to the release, Wolf Creek Dam is currently discharging water at 36,200 cubic feet per second (cfs.) Now, engineers plan to increase discharge to 40,000 cfs as early as Sunday, and up to 45,000 cfs 48 hours after that. The largest amount of water ever released from the dam is 40,000 cfs, back in January of 1974.

Minor impacts to low lying areas near the river, especially in the Cumberland River reach in Kentucky from Rowena to Burkesville are expected.

Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management, said, “Kentucky officials are asking that everyone remain vigilant during these flooding conditions and continue to monitor the developing high water issues.”

“We are coordinating with the Louisville District Emergency Management Operations Center and they are in turn communicating with Kentucky Emergency Management,” says Jerry Breznican, with Nashville District Emergency Management.

Residents can contact emergency managers for Russell County at 270-343-1408, Clinton County at 606-387-9163, Campbell County at 859-635-1111, and Wayne County at 606-348-3302 for more information about the increased releases at Wolf Creek Dam.