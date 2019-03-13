Wolf River Dam cutting back water releases as Lake Cumberland levels drop

Photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
JAMESTOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday that they will be decreasing releases at the Wolf Creek Dam from 52,000 cubic feet per second (cfs,) to 43,000 cfs.

According to a release from the Corps, Lake Cumberland was at a level of 741.56 and falling as of 7 a.m. Wedensday. 47.2 percent of the flood control pool is currently being used.

“We will be cutting back slowly, spacing out cuts of approximately 2,000 cfs per hour,” explained Anthony Rodino, Nashville District Water Management Section chief.

Rodino said after the rainfall moves through the area later this week, the current plan is to allow discharges to slowly fall in the days following as the water level in the reservoir continues to drop.

 
