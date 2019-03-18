Wolfe Co. High School to have increased police presence Tuesday after threats

Wolfe County High School will have a 'strong police and administrative presence' on Tuesday morning in response to reports of violence.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the school said that they had heard of threats and reports of violence at the high school.

Kentucky State Police and the Wolfe County Sheriff's Department investigated the rumors and found 'no credible evidence that this threat exists,' the post said.

School will take place on Tuesday but with an increased police presence, according to the high school.

