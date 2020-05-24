Wolfe Co. Search & Rescue brings out 7 hikers lost in the Red River Gorge

2 adults and 5 children were led out of an area in the northern section of the Red River Gorge Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team, they were called out around 10 a.m. on a report of the lost group of seven.

The team was able to get a set of coordinates from a mobile device to help track the group down.

Rescuers say they hit the trail wearing PPE, and say the fogged glasses and reduced breathing made their hike a bit more challenging.

Regardless, the group was found about two-and-a-half miles away from their vehicle. Rescuers brought along masks to provide for the group on their journey out of the wilderness. The team says the group did have supplies and were prepared for the night in the event they had to stay in the backcountry.

Rescuers also say the area the group became lost in has a lot of blown down debris, making navigating the area more difficult.

Upon getting back to safety, rescuers obliged the children with a tour of the equipment in their Search & Rescue truck.