Wolfe Co. Search & Rescue haul out hiker with fractured ankle

A Wolfe County Search & Rescue team had to help an experienced hiker with an ankle injury out of the Red River Gorge Friday evening.

The 71-year-old man, who reportedly has a long history of camping in the gorge, met a group of hikers from Ohio on the Sheltowee Trace trail, who were headed the wrong way to Indian Staircase. The man get them on the right path, but shortly after the group were headed on their way they heard the man calling for help. When they went back to check on him, they saw he had fallen into a creek bed and injured his ankle.

A member of the group from Ohio then had to travel nearly three miles to a trailhead to get cell phone service and call 911 – which, because of the reception in the area, sent their call to Powell County dispatch, who then reported to Wolfe County Search & Rescue.

Rescuers say after getting the information from Powell County, they headed out to the Bison Way trail head, and found the hiker by the banks of the creek. Medical teams determined his ankle injury wouldn’t allow him to safely walk out, and that he was in danger of hypothermia from creek water and rains earlier in the day.

Crews were able to stabilize the hiker’s ankle, and put him in a thermal wrap. Once placing him in a basket for transport, the team slogged through the mud for three-and-a-half hours to get the hiker out of the gorge, and into the hands of medical personnel at around 11:30 p.m.

