The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team is raffling off a bottle of Buffalo Trace Distillery Bourbon.

The bottle comes from the distillery’s six-millionth barrel and comes in a wooden case and a piece of the 6 millionth barrel.

The raffle is limited to 250 entries, going at $25 per entry.

Those interested will be able to enter the raffle starting Sunday, Nov. 24 and running until Thursday, Dec. 19.

