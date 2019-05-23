Wolfe Co. Search and Rescue assist snakebite victim, lost hikers in busy night

Wolfe County Search and Rescue teams were out three times Wednesday overnight, rescuing two sets of lost hikers, and assisting a hiker who was bitten by a venomous snake.

Crews began their evening at 9:30 p.m. when two hikers were reported lost in the Red River Gorge. Teams were able to contact the person who made the report, who was fortunately in phone communication with the lost hikers. Search and Rescue was able to get coordinates from the hikers’ cell phone and tracked them down to the Sheltowee Trace National Recreation Trail. The hikers were led out safely.

A second call came in about an hour later, reporting a hiker had been bitten by a venomous snake near Chimney Rock Top. EMS were called to the trailhead, but were unable to find the victim. Crews were able to get in contact with the people who reported the snake bite, and discovered the victim was camping south of Chimney Rock at Half Moon. The victim was found and transported to Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson before being taken to UK Hospital. Rescuers believe the camper was bitten by a copperhead.

Finally, around 12:20 a.m. Thursday morning, two campers who were in the same party as the snakebite victim were heading back to their vehicle, but were reported overdue for arriving. Thankfully, the Sheriff went to check on the returning hikers and found them safe at the trailhead.

