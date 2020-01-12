Wolfe Co. Search and Rescue rescue 11-year-old stranded on cliff

Officials with Wolfe County Search and Rescue responded to a call of an 11-year-old boy stranded on the ledge of a cliff Sunday afternoon.
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with Wolfe County Search and Rescue responded to a call of an 11-year-old boy stranded on the ledge of a cliff Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the boy had been walking ahead of his family on a trail just before the Sky Bridge Arch. That's when he reportedly climbed under a railing, slipped and landed on a cliff ledge. Fortunately, he did not fall further, where there was a 100-foot drop.

Someone was able to lower a tow strap to secure him until crews arrived to get him off of the cliff.

When team members arrived on the scene, they used a ladder to get the boy back to safety. Wolfe County Search and Rescue says the boy was in good spirits after the rescue.

 
