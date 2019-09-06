Wolfe County Schools employee fired after child abuse arrest

Wolfe County Superintendent Kenny Bell said an employee is no longer working with the school district after she was arrested for dragging a disabled student across a playground.

Kentucky State Police arrested Brenda Stamper on Thursday and charged her with child abuse from an alleged incident in late August.

Troopers say Stamper intentionally pulled the disabled student by her hands across the playground when the student wouldn't return back to the classroom after recess.

Investigators say the student's buttocks was injured as a result of the dragging.

Bell said Stamper was employed as a special needs classroom teacher's aide at Campton Elementary School.

The school district is expected to release a statement Friday afternoon.