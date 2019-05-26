Wolfe County Search & Rescue called out for two operations Saturday

Search teams in Wolfe County aren’t having a very restful Memorial Day weekend after handling back-to-back calls on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post on the Wolfe County Search & Rescue page, they received the first call around 6 p.m. about an injured climber who took a fall in Muir Valley. Teams were able to get to the woman, who was reportedly already on crutches and had applied her own knee wrap.

The climber hadn’t suffered any additional injuries and was able to walk out on her crutches.

Teams say shortly after they completed that operation, another call came in for lost hikers near the Gladie Center along Bison Way. The hikers could see the Gladie Center parking lot, but were “ledged out,” meaning they had descended to a point where they couldn’t go further, but also couldn’t go back up the way they came.

Teams made their way to the hikers and were able to use handlines to quickly get the group to safety.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue is reminding hikers in the Red River Gorge to remember to bring plenty of water, maps, and lights while hiking, and to always have a fully charged cell phone and spare battery before hitting the trails.

