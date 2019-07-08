Wolfe County Search and Rescue Chief talks for first time since being rescued

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team ended up having to rescue one of their own last week.

John May is looking to heal from his injuries after an accident during a rescue. (Photo: WKYT)

Chief John May lost control while repelling down a cliff face, and he is now recovering from multiple injuries.

"They saved my life, and I'll always be thankful for that," May said.

While conducting a rescue of a lost hiker near Chimney Top Rock last week, Chief John May was repelling down a 200-foot cliff edge when he encountered an unexpected increase in speed and then lost his footing against the side of the cliff 90 feet above the ground.

"The rope burned through my hands," May said. "I held my hands on the rope as you can see from my fingers, went through some trees and then landed on the bottom of the cliff."

John's team then immediately jumped into action to save him after he suffered severe burns on his hands and possibly fracturing his vertebrae, but now in the recovery process, John is staying optimistic about the future.

"Get my fingers healed up and get this back situation healed up," May said.

While John continues to heal and return to some normalcy, he tells me that their team is reevaluating the accident. He also says how they plan to avoid this from possibly happening again in the future.

"The after action report that we put out has now been shared across the county, and we may get some more information from it," May said. "We wanted people to have the opportunity to share thoughts and comments and understand what we were doing."

While the search and rescue team is confident their equipment is working properly, May says they will be looking at protocol going forward as they get back out to rescue hikers in the Red River Gorge.