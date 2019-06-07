Wolfe County Search and Rescue now searching for funds to cover equipment

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue team goes on about fifty to sixty rescues every summer. They struggle to have enough funds to cover the equipment for the forty volunteers on the team.

Last September Wolfe County Search and Rescue changed to a 501C3 non-profit. The thought being they would be able to take donations, get grants and fund raise.

"You're talking about three to four hundred dollars for a nice shell jacket to keep a team member dry, and we have 40 team members, so you can just do the math, and that's just a jacket," explained Director John May.

The Wolfe County fiscal court does pay for the team's gas, but that's it.

The rescue team trains constantly-- weekends mostly--to make sure they stay sharp because what they wade through isn't comfortable.

"Going over a 200-foot cliff in the middle of the night in the pouring rain and snakes and thick brush and all kinds of things that can get you into a bad situation," May described.

When asked about what conditions they normally work in, May said it is normally less than ideal.

"A lot of what we do is at night. Hikers run out of daylight. They don't have a map. Then panic sets in and that's when we have to go find them." He continued, "Honestly if people would take the time to look at a map before they venture out into the woods, that would save half of what we have to go and do."