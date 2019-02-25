Wolfe County cleans up flood-damage

When flood waters started rise Saturday night, Wolfe County Animal Shelter volunteers had to act fast.

"It was probably about six or seven inches up on the outside of the building and was coming through the doors," said Pam Pilgrim, one of the shelter's board members.

Volunteers quickly evacuated the dogs and transported them to nearby foster homes.

They spent all night pushing water out the building and are now busy cleaning up the damage.

"The floor has been damaged tremendously where our volunteers spent hours squeegeeing," said Pilgrim.

The shelter is asking for donations to help with purchasing cleaning supplies. Pilgrim explained that volunteers have to use a special chemical called Rescue to sanitize the shelter, so dogs won't catch the highly contagious Parvovirus.

Monday Red Cross volunteers handed out clean up kits to Wolfe County residents affected by the floods.

"They got sponges, gloves, scrub brushes, and cleaning materials, so they can start making a little dent in the damage they may have," said Jim Mistretta, a program manager with the Red Cross.

The organization also provided shelter to residents whose homes were significantly damaged.

"It's good to be able to give a little bit back, help them a little bit, and help them get on the road to recovery," said Mistretta.

You can find details on how to donate to the Wolfe County Animal Shelter by visiting the group's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wolfecountyanimalshelter/.

If you need flood damage assistance, you can contact the Red Cross at 1 (800) 733-2767.