Wolfe County community says goodbye to family members killed in explosion

Three people killed in an explosion in Wolfe County were laid to rest Thursday.

(L-R) Albert Vanderpool, 80, Phillip Vanderpool, 52, and Sueann Vanderpool, 48, were laid to rest after a deadly explosion in Wolfe County. (WKYT)

Investigators say Phillip and Sueann Vanderpool died in the home off of Highway 15 outside of Campton in the explosion.

Investigators say 80-year-old Albert Vanderpool died from his injuries after escaping the home.

The parking lot at Porter and Sons in Campton was packed Thursday as the community said goodbye to who they called good people.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help the surviving family members with funeral expenses, medical bills, and starting over.

Kentucky State Police are still trying to figure out why the home exploded. They don't know how long it will take to figure out those answers, but they expect it to be a lengthy investigation.

WKYT reached back out the gas company investigating the explosion and representatives still say they have no comment.