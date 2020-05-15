Wolfe County musician plays virtual concert raising money for KSP charity

At the start of 2020, Tyler Booth got his big break - a record deal from Sony Music Nashville.

"I got to know the people up at Sony pretty good, and we all just kind of hit it off," Tyler says.

During this pandemic, he's using his music to raise money for charity. Friday night, he put on a virtual concert for the Kentucky State Police to raise money for Trooper Island. It's a non-profit providing free summer camp for underprivileged kids.

"KSP comes into contact with a lot of kids under a lot of different circumstances, some negative, some are just very unfortunate circumstances," says Sgt. Josh Lawson commander KSP public affairs branch.

Lawson says the camp connects 700 to 800 kids with troopers, teaching them new skills and leadership qualities. He says there's even a free dental facility for kids who need it.

"Showing a different side of troopers, not seeing us out writing tickets, taking people to jail," says Lawson.

For Tyler, the camp is about providing kids with great mentors.

"I just love the state of Kentucky, and I don't feel like troopers get all the credit that they deserve. I think their amazing people and they work really hard, and I think they're great models, and young children can learn a lot from them," Tyler says.

Due to the coronavirus, Tropper Island may have a virtual camp this year with informational segments online.

If you're interested in donating or learning more visit the Trooper Island Facebook page.