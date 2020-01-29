Wolfe County native signs record deal in Nashville

Tyler Booth is now a signed country music artist.

The Wolfe County native signed a recording deal with Villa 40/Sony Music Nashville.

"They plucked me out of the hills of Kentucky," Booth said. "They told me they believed in me, loved the music I was making, and felt like they wanted to be apart of my future. I’ve grown to know them like family and feel like it’s where I belong."

Booth has been writing songs for years and performs regularly at Austin City Saloon in Corbin, Ky.

His new songs called "Long Comes A Girl" and "Where The Livin' Is," are streaming now.

You can watch the video to "Long Comes A Girl" below.