Woman charged with DUI after collision with Kentucky police cruiser

A Kentucky woman is behind bars after police say she slammed into a police cruiser while driving under the influence.

FOX19 reports that Covington police officers were investigating an accident on I-75 Thursday morning when 40-year-old Jessica Knox collided with their car.

Police say Knox was behind the wheel of the car and was “obviously intoxicated.”

An officer in the car was injured as a result of the incident and later treated and released from a local hospital, according to FOX19.

