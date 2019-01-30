Woman, 3 children found dead after Ohio home catches fire

Authorities say a woman and her three children have been found dead inside an Ohio home that had caught fire.

The Akron Fire Department says firefighters responded to the blaze around 9 a.m. Wednesday. A department spokeswoman says firefighters tried to get inside to rescue people but could not because flames had engulfed the structure.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that a man managed to escape. The bodies of the women and children were found in different parts of the home.

The medical examiner's office says the children were ages 10, 7 and 5. Neither the mother's age nor the identity of the family has been released.

Temperatures outside were near zero (negative 18 Celsius). The cause of the fire is under investigation.

