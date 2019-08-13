Woman, 93, dies after three-vehicle crash in Scott County

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities in Scott County say a man has died following Monday's crash involving a tow truck.
A crash flipped a tow truck upside down Monday afternoon in Scott County (Nick Oliver/WKYT)
The Scott County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a passenger vehicle crossed the center line and hit a tow truck traveling the opposite direction on Long Lick Pike Monday afternoon.
The passenger vehicle then collided with another vehicle, where 93-year-old Wanda Offutt of Georgetown was a passenger.
Three were taken to the hospital, including Wanda Offutt, who died because of injuries in the collision.
Deputies continue to investigate the crash.