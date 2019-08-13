Woman, 93, dies after three-vehicle crash in Scott County

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 8:19 PM, Aug 13, 2019

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities in Scott County say a man has died following Monday's crash involving a tow truck.

A crash flipped a tow truck upside down Monday afternoon in Scott County (Nick Oliver/WKYT)

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a passenger vehicle crossed the center line and hit a tow truck traveling the opposite direction on Long Lick Pike Monday afternoon.

The passenger vehicle then collided with another vehicle, where 93-year-old Wanda Offutt of Georgetown was a passenger.

Three were taken to the hospital, including Wanda Offutt, who died because of injuries in the collision.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus