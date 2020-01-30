Woman accused in near decade-old murder pleads guilty to lesser charges

A woman accused in a near decade-old murder case pleaded guilty Thursday.

Paul Brewer was shot to death inside his Montgomery County home in 2011.

Three people were charged with his murder, but charges against two of them were later dropped.

Natasha Martin is now the only person charged with Brewer's murder.

As part of a plea agreement, Martin pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of facilitation to murder and complicity to robbery.

She’ll be sentenced on February 28.