Woman accused of being topless with stepkids takes plea deal

A lawyer says a Utah woman who fought criminal charges after her stepchildren saw her topless in her own home has taken a plea deal to avoid the risk of having to register as a sex offender if convicted.

Tilli Buchanan’s decision Tuesday brings an end to the case that drew attention to a debate over whether it’s unfair to treat men and women differently for baring their chests.

Buchanan and the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah had pointed to a court ruling that overturned a topless ban in Colorado and helped fuel a movement.

