Woman accused of charging at Pa. officers with hypodermic needle

A surveillance image shows the moment Central Berks Regional Police say a woman approached officers with an uncapped hypodermic needle.

A woman described as being "extremely irate and out of control" tried to force her way inside a police station in Berks County, Pa., before charging at officers with a hypodermic needle as they attempted to subdue her, according to police. (Source: WFMZ/Central Berks Regional Police/CNN)

"We didn't really know what she was going to do with the needle," said Detective Sgt. Deron Manndel.

Police said 21-year-old Marsel Nanouh showed up at the station on Tuesday and started banging on the door. The secretary didn’t let her in, so police instead went outside.

"She was a local resident that we've dealt with before, and she was just yelling and screaming,” Manndel said. “She demanded to know where her car was, where her keys were."

Police said the department had no record of Nanouh’s car being towed. They determined that she had confused them with another department.

"She really wasn't making much sense," Manndel said.

Police described Nanouh as being “extremely irate and out of control.”

As police tried to explain things, they say Nanouh grew more irate.

"She was threatening us, threatening to hit the officers,” Manndel said. “So, one of the other detectives had her belongings, and there were two hypodermic needles in her belongings."

At some point, police say she reached for her things, knocking hypodermic needles to the ground.

Police said she picked one up, took the cap off and charged at officers.

"We don't know if it was loaded with drugs, let alone if it was a used needle, and if the person who used it before had diseases or anything," Manndel said.

Police said officers subdued and arrested Nanouh and confiscated the needle. No one was injured in the incident.

Nanouh was charged with aggravated assault/attempt to cause bodily injury to a police officer, a second-degree felony.

She was also charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, which are all misdemeanors.

Nanouh was released after posting $25,000 bail.

